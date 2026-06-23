New data shows that Idaho's kids are falling behind in several key areas

For 37 years, the Kids Count Date Book has been measuring the state of kids, including everything from how they’re doing in things like math and reading to their economic well-being.

The latest Annie E. Casey Foundation report is out now, and Idaho’s report card shows the state’s kids are falling behind in several categories, including reading, math, and children without health insurance.

Ivy Smith-Walker is a policy associate with Idaho Voices for Children, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the report.

