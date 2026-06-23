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Idaho Matters

New data shows that Idaho's kids are falling behind in several key areas

By Samantha Wright
Published June 23, 2026 at 1:55 PM MDT
Adam Cotterell
/
Boise State Public Radio

For 37 years, the Kids Count Date Book has been measuring the state of kids, including everything from how they’re doing in things like math and reading to their economic well-being.

The latest Annie E. Casey Foundation report is out now, and Idaho’s report card shows the state’s kids are falling behind in several categories, including reading, math, and children without health insurance.

Ivy Smith-Walker is a policy associate with Idaho Voices for Children, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the report.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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