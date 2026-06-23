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Idaho Matters

Some summers refuse to stay in the past: Darby Bozeman on 'Summers Never Over'

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 23, 2026 at 1:55 PM MDT
Berkley

Most of us have a summer we’ll never forget. And in Darby Bozeman's debut novel Summers Never Over, that is especially true for Greer Olsen.

When she returns to her family's summer camp years after an unthinkable tragedy, Greer is confronted by a past she’d rather leave behind.

But as old friendships and flames are unburied, so is the truth about what happened on that one summer night that changed everything.

Associate producer Hannah Gardoski sat down with Darby to talk more about her new release.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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