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Idaho Matters

How zoning codes affect affordable housing in Idaho

By George Prentice
Published July 13, 2026 at 1:26 PM MDT
A house under construction
Lacey Daley
/
Boise State Public Radio

How a city writes their zoning codes can make a huge influence on how much housing is available in a community. And the Gem State Housing Alliance took a deep dive into how those codes are affecting 28 communities in six regions across Idaho.

It’s their new Idaho Statewide Zoning Code Analysis.

Ali Rabe was once the Executive Director for Jesse Tree, she has served in the Idaho State Senate and is now the Executive Director of the Gem State Housing Alliance and she sat down with our George Prentice to break down the new report.

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Idaho Matters HousingZoning Laws
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George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
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