How zoning codes affect affordable housing in Idaho

How a city writes their zoning codes can make a huge influence on how much housing is available in a community. And the Gem State Housing Alliance took a deep dive into how those codes are affecting 28 communities in six regions across Idaho.

It’s their new Idaho Statewide Zoning Code Analysis.

Ali Rabe was once the Executive Director for Jesse Tree, she has served in the Idaho State Senate and is now the Executive Director of the Gem State Housing Alliance and she sat down with our George Prentice to break down the new report.