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Idaho Matters

After the Claremont Fire burns parts of the Boise Foothills, what happens now?

By Samantha Wright
Published July 13, 2026 at 1:23 PM MDT
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Claremont Fire has burned almost 7,000 acres in and above the Boise Foothills. The fire started July 6 and is only 57% contained.

A patchwork of trails are closed for safety, and officials are pleading with Foothills users to stay off the burned trails and respect the closures.

Lisa Duplessie is the Foothills and Open Space Superintendent at the City of Boise Parks and Recreation and Idaho Matters wanted to check in with her for an update.

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Idaho Matters WildfiresBoise Foothills
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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