After the Claremont Fire burns parts of the Boise Foothills, what happens now?

The Claremont Fire has burned almost 7,000 acres in and above the Boise Foothills . The fire started July 6 and is only 57% contained.

A patchwork of trails are closed for safety, and officials are pleading with Foothills users to stay off the burned trails and respect the closures.

Lisa Duplessie is the Foothills and Open Space Superintendent at the City of Boise Parks and Recreation and Idaho Matters wanted to check in with her for an update.