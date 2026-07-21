Boise flute club hits a high note before heading to national conference

On many Thursdays in Boise an orchestra gathers its members, including a bass flute, an alto flute, a C flute, a piccolo and a contrabass flute, to make music together as the Capital City Flute Club.

Before the ensemble heads to Portland, Oregon, in August to perform at the 2026 National Flute Association conference, it's giving a special concert on Aug. 1.

Don Anderson, the club's executive director, joined Idaho Matters along with club members Glenda Hughes and Ellen Ochoa to talk about the upcoming performance.

