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Idaho Matters

Boise flute club hits a high note before heading to national conference

By Samantha Wright
Published July 21, 2026 at 1:16 PM MDT
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Katie Kloppenburg / Boise State Public Radio
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Katie Kloppenburg / Boise State Public Radio
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Katie Kloppenburg / Boise State Public Radio
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Capital City Flute Club

On many Thursdays in Boise an orchestra gathers its members, including a bass flute, an alto flute, a C flute, a piccolo and a contrabass flute, to make music together as the Capital City Flute Club.

Before the ensemble heads to Portland, Oregon, in August to perform at the 2026 National Flute Association conference, it's giving a special concert on Aug. 1.

Don Anderson, the club's executive director, joined Idaho Matters along with club members Glenda Hughes and Ellen Ochoa to talk about the upcoming performance.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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