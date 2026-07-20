A new exhibit explores the history and legacy of American buffalo

Depending on who’s counting, between 30 and 60 million buffalo used to call this landscape home before settlers came west and shot them by the millions.

By 1890, only around 1,000 buffalo were left, and it’s only been in the last few years that conservation efforts have tried to bring these iconic mammals back to the West.

A new exhibit is taking a comprehensive look at the history, biology and art the buffalo inspired. It's called Buffalo Nation, and it includes six spotlight exhibits at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming.

Rebecca West, director of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and Buffalo Nation, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.