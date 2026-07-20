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A new exhibit explores the history and legacy of American buffalo

By Samantha Wright
Published July 20, 2026 at 1:26 PM MDT
A buffalo, relocated from the Soapstone Prairie in Colorado, wanders in its new home at the Eastern Shoshone Buffalo Enclosure, Friday, April 11, 2025, on the Wind River Reservation near Morton, Wyo.
1 of 6  — Climate Wyoming Buffalo
A buffalo, relocated from the Soapstone Prairie in Colorado, wanders in its new home at the Eastern Shoshone Buffalo Enclosure, Friday, April 11, 2025, on the Wind River Reservation near Morton, Wyo. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Amber Baesler/AP / FR171608 AP
2 of 6  — BBM Spotlight.PNG
Images courtesy of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West
3 of 6  — WWAM Spotlight 2.PNG
Images courtesy of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West
4 of 6  — BBM Spotlight 2.PNG
Images courtesy of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West
5 of 6  — PIM Spotlight.JPG
Images courtesy of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West
6 of 6  — CFM Spotlight.JPG
Images courtesy of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West

Depending on who’s counting, between 30 and 60 million buffalo used to call this landscape home before settlers came west and shot them by the millions.

By 1890, only around 1,000 buffalo were left, and it’s only been in the last few years that conservation efforts have tried to bring these iconic mammals back to the West.

A new exhibit is taking a comprehensive look at the history, biology and art the buffalo inspired. It's called Buffalo Nation, and it includes six spotlight exhibits at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming.

Rebecca West, director of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and Buffalo Nation, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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