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With a heat advisory in effect, Idaho Power shares tips to stay cool and save energy

By Staff
Published July 20, 2026 at 1:20 PM MDT
National Weather Service Boise

Well, it’s hot. Really hot, as summer is in full swing. And the forecast says it’s going to stay that way for a while.

The National Weather Service in Boise announced a Heat Advisory in the Snake Plain and high desert Monday from Ontario all the way to Twin Falls. The high temp today will reach 103 in the Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River and Malheur County.

As temperatures hit the triple digits, Idaho Power keeps a close eye on how much energy it takes to run all those air conditioners people are using to stay cool.

George Prentice sat down with Billie McWinn, Idaho Power's Energy Efficiency Programs Leader, to find out more.

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