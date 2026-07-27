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Idaho Matters

As Boise State starts a new chapter, Dr. Bob Kustra weighs in on what's ahead

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 27, 2026 at 1:14 PM MDT
David Hahn, the sole finalist to become Boise State University's next president, speaks to the media Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
James Dawson
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Boise State Public Radio
David Hahn, the sole finalist to become Boise State University's next president, speaks to the media Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Dr. Bob Kustra served as Boise State's president from 2003 to 2018, overseeing a period of tremendous growth that included expanded research, new academic programs, major campus construction, record fundraising, and the university's emergence as a doctoral research institution.

Before coming to Boise, he served as Illinois lieutenant governor, led the Illinois Board of Higher Education, and had spent a lifetime thinking about the intersection of education, public policy and leadership.

He joins us at a fascinating moment. Boise State has a new president, Dr. David Hahn, who officially took the helm just weeks ago after coming from the University of Arizona's College of Engineering.

He arrives at a time when the university is navigating leadership transitions, a changing political landscape, and big questions about how higher education serves both students and the state of Idaho. Dr. Kustra joined Idaho Matters to discuss this shift further.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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