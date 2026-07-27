As Boise State starts a new chapter, Dr. Bob Kustra weighs in on what's ahead

Dr. Bob Kustra served as Boise State's president from 2003 to 2018, overseeing a period of tremendous growth that included expanded research, new academic programs, major campus construction, record fundraising, and the university's emergence as a doctoral research institution.

Before coming to Boise, he served as Illinois lieutenant governor, led the Illinois Board of Higher Education, and had spent a lifetime thinking about the intersection of education, public policy and leadership.

He joins us at a fascinating moment. Boise State has a new president, Dr. David Hahn, who officially took the helm just weeks ago after coming from the University of Arizona's College of Engineering.

He arrives at a time when the university is navigating leadership transitions, a changing political landscape, and big questions about how higher education serves both students and the state of Idaho. Dr. Kustra joined Idaho Matters to discuss this shift further.