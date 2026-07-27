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Work moves forward at Stibnite Mine despite ongoing lawsuits

By Staff
Published July 27, 2026 at 1:12 PM MDT
The view looking south from atop the 'Hecla Heap,' a pile of mining tailings left by the most recent mining period, which ended in the mid-1990s. Perpetua plans to remove and reprocess the tailings to extract remaining gold, and create a new mining area here called the 'Hangar Flats pit' to mine the hillside above (not pictured but to the right). In the distance is where Perpetua plans its tailings storage, though it will create a lined and buttressed area to prevent contamination. Meadow Creek, also in the picture, will be re-routed.
Troy Oppie
/
Boise State Public Radio
The view looking south from atop the 'Hecla Heap,' a pile of mining tailings left by the most recent mining period, which ended in the mid-1990s. Perpetua plans to remove and reprocess the tailings to extract remaining gold, and create a new mining area here called the 'Hangar Flats pit' to mine the hillside above (not pictured but to the right). In the distance is where Perpetua plans its tailings storage, though it will create a lined and buttressed area to prevent contamination. Meadow Creek, also in the picture, will be re-routed.

Last week, Perpetua Resources alerted travelers in Valley County that there would be large trucks moving through Johnson Creek Road and Stibnite Road.

The mining company is also ramping up work to construct the Burnt Log route: The preferred road for mining traffic to the site, but one requiring miles of new road to be cut into the wilderness.

Troy Oppie joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the web of litigation happening even as construction at the site continues.

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Idaho Matters Stibnite MineMining
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