Work moves forward at Stibnite Mine despite ongoing lawsuits

Last week, Perpetua Resources alerted travelers in Valley County that there would be large trucks moving through Johnson Creek Road and Stibnite Road.

The mining company is also ramping up work to construct the Burnt Log route: The preferred road for mining traffic to the site, but one requiring miles of new road to be cut into the wilderness.

Troy Oppie joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the web of litigation happening even as construction at the site continues.

