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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.
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Idaho Matters

How wildfire smoke is impacting communities in Idaho

By Gemma Gaudette,
George Prentice
Published July 27, 2026 at 1:15 PM MDT
The Idaho Statehouse is barely visible from the Boise Depot because of the smoke from wildfires burning in Oregon.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Mountain West News Bureau
The Idaho Statehouse is barely visible from the Boise Depot because of the smoke from wildfires burning in Oregon.

Wildfire smoke has become a familiar part of summer in Boise.

The fires may be hundreds of miles away, but their effects reach across the region. As wildfires have grown larger and more frequent, communities in the Treasure Valley have seen worsening air quality, disrupting daily life and closures of major transportation routes like I- 84 between Ontario and Baker City.

These impacts show that wildfires are no longer a distant threat; they've become a growing public health and infrastructure challenge for communities across the West.

George Prentice, Boise State Public Radio Reporter, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

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Idaho Matters WildfiresWildfires 2026
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

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