How wildfire smoke is impacting communities in Idaho

Wildfire smoke has become a familiar part of summer in Boise.

The fires may be hundreds of miles away, but their effects reach across the region. As wildfires have grown larger and more frequent, communities in the Treasure Valley have seen worsening air quality, disrupting daily life and closures of major transportation routes like I- 84 between Ontario and Baker City.

These impacts show that wildfires are no longer a distant threat; they've become a growing public health and infrastructure challenge for communities across the West.

George Prentice, Boise State Public Radio Reporter, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

