Debut author examines sisterhood, loss and starting over in new release

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on May 21, 2026.

What does life look like after losing your sister? That's something that Poppy Greene is still trying to figure out.

In Rosie Storey's debut novel "Dandelion is Dead," a grief-filled moment leads Poppy to send a message on her late sister's dating app, throwing her into an unexpected journey of love, lies and new beginnings. Storey sat down with associate producer Hannah Gardoski to talk more about her new release.

