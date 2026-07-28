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Idaho Matters

Debut author examines sisterhood, loss and starting over in new release

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 28, 2026 at 1:03 PM MDT
Berkley

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on May 21, 2026.

What does life look like after losing your sister? That's something that Poppy Greene is still trying to figure out.

In Rosie Storey's debut novel "Dandelion is Dead," a grief-filled moment leads Poppy to send a message on her late sister's dating app, throwing her into an unexpected journey of love, lies and new beginnings. Storey sat down with associate producer Hannah Gardoski to talk more about her new release.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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