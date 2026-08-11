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Idaho Matters

What the science really says about aging well

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM MDT
Beatriz Herrera/Getty Images

Chris Davison is a professor of life sciences at Mount San Antonio College who studies and teaches biology and has spent years exploring the science of aging, including what may help us live not just longer, but healthier lives. And that's a subject that's getting a lot of attention these days.

The longevity world has become big business. We hear about supplements and peptides, biohacking, new drugs and sometimes even claims that science may be able to slow down or reverse aging.

But Davison takes a much more measured approach. He says before we get excited about any new treatment or trend, we should ask two pretty simple questions: Is it safe? And does it actually work?

And maybe the bigger question for most of us isn't, "How do we live forever?" It's, "How do we stay healthy, active, and independent for as long as we can?"

Davison joined Idaho Matters to talk about what the science actually tells us about aging, what we can control, what we can't, and how to separate real evidence from the hype.

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Idaho Matters Aging
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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