A new agreement could bring more nuclear waste to Idaho

Since 1995, Idaho and the federal government have had an agreement to keep nuclear waste out of the Gem State.

The deal, signed by former Gov. Phil Batt, kept tons of nuclear waste out of the state.

Now a new agreement between the Department of Energy and Gov. Brad Little could change that as part of the new "nuclear lifecycle innovation campus" program.

The Idaho Capital Sun and the Idaho Statesman are reporting this could bring one-third of the nation’s spent nuclear fuel to our state.

Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun has been investigating this story, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

