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Idaho Matters

A new agreement could bring more nuclear waste to Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published August 17, 2026 at 2:46 PM MDT
Idaho National Laboratory as viewed from the sky
Idaho National Laboratory
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Flickr
INL's Materials and Fuels Complex is about 35 miles west of Idaho Falls at INL's Industrial Research Complex, which is part of the Department of Energy's 890-square-mile Idaho site.

Since 1995, Idaho and the federal government have had an agreement to keep nuclear waste out of the Gem State.

The deal, signed by former Gov. Phil Batt, kept tons of nuclear waste out of the state.

Now a new agreement between the Department of Energy and Gov. Brad Little could change that as part of the new "nuclear lifecycle innovation campus" program.

The Idaho Capital Sun and the Idaho Statesman are reporting this could bring one-third of the nation’s spent nuclear fuel to our state.

Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun has been investigating this story, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters Nuclear Waste
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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