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Idaho Matters

Frank Church's legacy comes to life in new documentary

By Samantha Wright
Published August 17, 2026 at 2:48 PM MDT
Sen Frank Church
Frank Church Institute
Sen Frank Church

Two years ago, we celebrated the 100th birthday of Idaho Senator Frank Church, who served as a U.S. senator from Idaho from 1957 until 1981. In 1975, he was chairman of the “Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities," which investigated several illegal operations carried out by America's intelligence community.

Filmmaker James Mulryan dug into Church's life and his "crusade for political and social justice" in his film "Senator Frank Church: Portrait of a Patriot." He joined Idaho Matters to talk more!

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Idaho Matters DocumentaryFrank Church
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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