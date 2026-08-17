Frank Church's legacy comes to life in new documentary

Two years ago, we celebrated the 100th birthday of Idaho Senator Frank Church, who served as a U.S. senator from Idaho from 1957 until 1981. In 1975, he was chairman of the “Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities," which investigated several illegal operations carried out by America's intelligence community.

Filmmaker James Mulryan dug into Church's life and his "crusade for political and social justice" in his film "Senator Frank Church: Portrait of a Patriot." He joined Idaho Matters to talk more!

