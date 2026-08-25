How New Mexico's heat safety initiative could help cities like Boise

Hot weather can be dangerous for anyone. Heat stroke can be deadly if not treated quickly and extreme heat can pose increased dangers for people experiencing homelessness.

The New Mexico Health Department launched a new heat safety initiative this summer that includes everything from heat kits to videos that walk people through how to help someone suffering from heat stroke and how to tell the difference between heat stroke and an overdose .

New Mexico officials will be talking about the program and sharing what they’ve learned about keeping people safe during heat waves at the “ Heat, Health and Action: Community Solutions from New Mexico ” program on Wednesday, Aug. 26 as part of St. Luke’s and Idaho Clinicians for Climate Health Fall lecture series.

Idaho Matters spoke with:

