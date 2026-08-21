Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 21, 2026
Micron has made a big announcement, AG Labrador is challenging Judge Winmill's ruling on abortion access, attention is turning to the state's upcoming Senate race, Boise will soon have more affordable housing and we got a sneak peek at how Boise State University's president is settling into his new role.
Our journalist panel today:
- Haadiya Tariq, with theIdaho Press
- James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News
- Nicole Blanchard, outdoors reporter for theIdaho Statesman
- Logan Ramsey, Reporter at EastIdahoNews.com
- Emily Carmela Nelson, Editor-in-chief at the Arbiter at Boise State University