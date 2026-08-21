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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 21, 2026

By George Prentice
Published August 21, 2026 at 1:42 PM MDT
The campus of Micron Technology Inc. in Boise, Idaho.
Charlie Litchfield
/
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The campus of Micron Technology Inc. in Boise, Idaho.

Micron has made a big announcement, AG Labrador is challenging Judge Winmill's ruling on abortion access, attention is turning to the state's upcoming Senate race, Boise will soon have more affordable housing and we got a sneak peek at how Boise State University's president is settling into his new role.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableAbortion ReversalAffordable HousingBoise State University
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George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
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