What a possible interest rate hike could mean for your finances

The Federal Reserve meets this week and for the first time in more than three years, it could actually raise interest rates.

That might sound a little surprising. Not long ago, much of the conversation was about when the Fed would start cutting rates. But a stronger-than-expected jobs report, stubborn inflation and rising energy prices have changed that picture pretty quickly.

So what does all of this mean for the economy and for the rest of us when we borrow money, buy a house, fill up our cars, or check our retirement accounts? Jason Norris, with Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, joined Idaho Matters to help answer those questions.

