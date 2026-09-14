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Idaho Matters

What a possible interest rate hike could mean for your finances

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 14, 2026 at 1:39 PM MDT
A customer uses cash at a gas station on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Portland, Ore.
Jenny Kane
/
AP
A customer uses cash at a gas station on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Portland, Ore.

The Federal Reserve meets this week and for the first time in more than three years, it could actually raise interest rates.

That might sound a little surprising. Not long ago, much of the conversation was about when the Fed would start cutting rates. But a stronger-than-expected jobs report, stubborn inflation and rising energy prices have changed that picture pretty quickly.

So what does all of this mean for the economy and for the rest of us when we borrow money, buy a house, fill up our cars, or check our retirement accounts? Jason Norris, with Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, joined Idaho Matters to help answer those questions.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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