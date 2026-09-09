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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 9, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 9, 2026 at 1:21 PM MDT
FILE - Ann McKee, director Boston University's center for research into the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, addresses an audience on the school's campus Nov. 9, 2017 about the study of NFL football player Aaron Hernandez's brain, projected on a screen, behind right, in Boston.
Steven Senne
/
AP (File)
FILE - Ann McKee, director Boston University's center for research into the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, addresses an audience on the school's campus Nov. 9, 2017 about the study of NFL football player Aaron Hernandez's brain, projected on a screen, behind right, in Boston.

A breakthrough drug recently approved for advanced pancreatic cancer is now showing promise against a common form of lung cancer.

Plus, new research is giving scientists a better picture of the memory and cognitive problems experienced by former NFL players who were later diagnosed with CTE.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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