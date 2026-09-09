Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 9, 2026

A breakthrough drug recently approved for advanced pancreatic cancer is now showing promise against a common form of lung cancer.

Plus, new research is giving scientists a better picture of the memory and cognitive problems experienced by former NFL players who were later diagnosed with CTE.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines.