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Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 11, 2026

By George Prentice
Published September 11, 2026 at 2:21 PM MDT
Idaho Statesman

McClatchy Media has laid off more than half of the Idaho Statesman's newsroom, the new Montpelier Idaho Temple is opening its doors for limited-time public tours, there's been another death on Teton Pass, Boise State campus sees changes as construction projects progress and officials are facing questions over immigration data sharing.

Plus, Idaho voters will decide this November whether to approve a proposed amendment that critics say could reduce certain individual rights.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
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