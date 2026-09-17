Musician Marcus Eaton performs live on Idaho Matters

Marcus Eaton is a singer-songwriter, a guitarist and a composer who has worked with everyone from Stephen Bishop to David Crosby.

You may have seen him play in Boise at places like the Knitting Factory or heard his original score for the documentary "David Crosby: Remember My Name," or saw him when he broke the internet with popular renditions of "The Last of the Mohicans" and the "Game of Thrones" soundtrack using a special kind of bow made just for the guitar.

He's on tour with his new album "What Is Real." He'll also be playing at the Treefort Music Hall in Boise on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Eaton joined Idaho Matters live in the studio for a concert.

