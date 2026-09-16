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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 16, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published September 16, 2026 at 2:10 PM MDT
A close up of a doctor's hands clasped around a stethoscope.
Alex Proimos
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Flickr

Every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a heart attack.

Close to 18 million people each year die from cardiovascular disease around the world. Roughly 1.4 billion people have high blood pressure, but only one-fifth of those have it under control.

And this week, we learned that heart disease is now the leading cause of death for Hispanic adults.

Have you or someone you know had a heart attack? High blood pressure? Afib? Or another, more hidden form of heart disease?

Since September is AFib Awareness Month, we thought it was a perfect time to take a look at heart disease, what it is, who it hurts, and some of the latest information on how to find it and how to prevent and treat it.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines.

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableHeart Health
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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