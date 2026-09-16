Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 16, 2026

Every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a heart attack.

Close to 18 million people each year die from cardiovascular disease around the world. Roughly 1.4 billion people have high blood pressure, but only one-fifth of those have it under control.

And this week, we learned that heart disease is now the leading cause of death for Hispanic adults.

Have you or someone you know had a heart attack? High blood pressure? Afib? Or another, more hidden form of heart disease?

Since September is AFib Awareness Month, we thought it was a perfect time to take a look at heart disease, what it is, who it hurts, and some of the latest information on how to find it and how to prevent and treat it.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines.

