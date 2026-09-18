Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 18, 2026

A new Executive Order will take wolves off the Endangered Species List, enrollment in Boise Schools is down, Idaho officials plan to begin the first herbicide treatment in Payette Lake, and a new jail could be coming to Payette County.

Plus, Valley County is asking an Australian mining company to help ease the strain its project could put on the community,

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

