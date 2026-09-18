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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 18, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published September 18, 2026 at 1:46 PM MDT
Valley Lookout Facebook

A new Executive Order will take wolves off the Endangered Species Listenrollment in Boise Schools is down, Idaho officials plan to begin the first herbicide treatment in Payette Lake, and a new jail could be coming to Payette County.

Plus, Valley County is asking an Australian mining company to help ease the strain its project could put on the community,

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableWolvesInvasive SpeciesEducation
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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