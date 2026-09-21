What's the difference between policy and law? Idaho's former AG explains

What's the difference between policy and law? This is a question that often comes up when politicians talk about the Constitution and the "rule of law" when arguing for or against an issue.

Lawrence Wasden has been taking a close look at the role of government under our country’s constitutional system. He was Idaho's 32nd attorney general and was the longest-serving AG in our state’s history.

Wasden is back in private practice, and he’ll be talking about "The Rule of Law and Today’s World" Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Osher Lifelong Institute in Boise, and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.