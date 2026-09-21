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Idaho Matters

What's the difference between policy and law? Idaho's former AG explains

By Samantha Wright
Published September 21, 2026 at 2:04 PM MDT
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What's the difference between policy and law? This is a question that often comes up when politicians talk about the Constitution and the "rule of law" when arguing for or against an issue.

Lawrence Wasden has been taking a close look at the role of government under our country’s constitutional system. He was Idaho's 32nd attorney general and was the longest-serving AG in our state’s history.

Wasden is back in private practice, and he’ll be talking about "The Rule of Law and Today’s World" Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Osher Lifelong Institute in Boise, and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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