Trailing of the Sheep Festival celebrates 30th anniversary

We're just a couple of weeks away from the 30th annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival in the Wood River Valley. For the second year in a row, the Ketchum Community Library's Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History has partnered with Boise State Public Radio and Trailing of the Sheep Festival for another season of the Sheep Stories podcast.

This year, Evelyn Laila Holden combed through 25 years of audio and video recordings to learn more about how the festival shaped the history of the area.

She’s the Patricia Crandall Lane Trailing of the Sheep Festival archive intern and the producer and host of Season Two of Sheep Stories. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the podcast.

