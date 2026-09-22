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Trailing of the Sheep Festival celebrates 30th anniversary

By Samantha Wright
Published September 22, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
John Peavey at the Trailing of the Sheep
Carol Waller
John Peavey at the Trailing of the Sheep

We're just a couple of weeks away from the 30th annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival in the Wood River Valley. For the second year in a row, the Ketchum Community Library's Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History has partnered with Boise State Public Radio and Trailing of the Sheep Festival for another season of the Sheep Stories podcast.

This year, Evelyn Laila Holden combed through 25 years of audio and video recordings to learn more about how the festival shaped the history of the area.

She’s the Patricia Crandall Lane Trailing of the Sheep Festival archive intern and the producer and host of Season Two of Sheep Stories. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the podcast.

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Idaho Matters Trailing Of The SheepWood River ValleyKetchumSheep
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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