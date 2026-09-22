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Idaho Matters

Unredacted photos of University of Idaho murders likely released

By Samantha Wright
Published September 22, 2026 at 1:25 PM MDT
The University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.
Geoffrey von Zastrow Photography
/
Flickr
The University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.

Unredacted crime scene photos from the murders of four University of Idaho students may have been leaked, despite a judge’s order keeping the graphic images from the public, prompting questions about how something like this could have happened.

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders last year, but some of the evidence was never released.

Reporter Lauren Paterson has been digging into this story, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters Bryan KohbergerUniversity of Idaho
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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