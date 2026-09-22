Unredacted photos of University of Idaho murders likely released
Unredacted crime scene photos from the murders of four University of Idaho students may have been leaked, despite a judge’s order keeping the graphic images from the public, prompting questions about how something like this could have happened.
Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders last year, but some of the evidence was never released.
Reporter Lauren Paterson has been digging into this story, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.