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Idaho Matters

25 years of giving: How Idaho women are making a difference

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 23, 2026 at 1:25 PM MDT
Members volunteering at Genesis Community Health, past grant recipient.
Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation
Members volunteering at Genesis Community Health, past grant recipient.

This year, the Idaho Women's Charitable Foundation is celebrating more than two decades of giving.

Though the group initially started small, their numbers have grown and so has their impact.

Today, hundreds of women are part of the foundation, turning their shared generosity into $7 million for nonprofit causes across southwest Idaho.

President of the Foundation Nicole Patterson and Molly Harder, vice president of membership, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the people who make this possible and the local organizations they’re helping.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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