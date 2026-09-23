25 years of giving: How Idaho women are making a difference

This year, the Idaho Women's Charitable Foundation is celebrating more than two decades of giving.

Though the group initially started small, their numbers have grown and so has their impact.

Today, hundreds of women are part of the foundation, turning their shared generosity into $7 million for nonprofit causes across southwest Idaho.

President of the Foundation Nicole Patterson and Molly Harder, vice president of membership, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the people who make this possible and the local organizations they’re helping.

