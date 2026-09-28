© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Discover contra dancing with Boise's local dancers and musicians

By Samantha Wright
Published September 28, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
Callers and dancers Pat Blatter and Krista Shellie, along with Lon Stewart, the Boise Contra Dancers Society president, and Acrasians band members Tim Sommer (on guitar) and Ken Pollard (on fiddle).
Melea Bates
Callers and dancers Pat Blatter and Krista Shellie, along with Lon Stewart, the Boise Contra Dancers Society president, and Acrasians band members Tim Sommer (on guitar) and Ken Pollard (on fiddle).

You've probably heard of square dancing, but have you heard of contra dancing?

They both include live dancing, live music, a caller to direct the dancers and a place to find community.

In contra dancing though, the dancers line up in two lines, instead of a four-person square, like square dancing. It has some roots in 17th-century France and folks like Henry Ford and Ralph Page helped revitalize the dance in the U.S.

It's popular around the country, including with the Boise Contra Dance Society, which holds dances the second Saturday of the month at the Nampa Valley Grange Hall.

Callers and dancers Pat Blatter and Krista Shellie, along with Lon Stewart, the Boise Contra Dancers Society president, and Acrasians band members Tim Sommer (on guitar) and Ken Pollard (on fiddle), joined Idaho Matters live in studio to give us a bit of a lesson.

Tags
Idaho Matters Dance
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate