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Idaho Matters

Why researchers are searching for water beyond on the moon and Mars

By Samantha Wright
Published September 30, 2026 at 1:11 PM MDT
A picture of the moon.
European Space Agency
/
Flickr

Is there water on the moon? What about Mars? If there is, how do we find it?

These are the questions that keep Dr. Craig Hardgrove up at night. He’s a professor at Arizona State University and he spends a lot of time working on projects, including a tiny spacecraft that went to the moon and the Lunar-Vise rover mission.

He’s coming to Boise State’s First Friday Astronomy program this Friday, Oct. 2 and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

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Idaho Matters SpaceMars
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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