Why researchers are searching for water beyond on the moon and Mars
Is there water on the moon? What about Mars? If there is, how do we find it?
These are the questions that keep Dr. Craig Hardgrove up at night. He’s a professor at Arizona State University and he spends a lot of time working on projects, including a tiny spacecraft that went to the moon and the Lunar-Vise rover mission.
He’s coming to Boise State’s First Friday Astronomy program this Friday, Oct. 2 and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.