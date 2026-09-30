Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 30, 2026

This week on the Doctor Roundtable we're taking a look at several issues shaping the way we think about aging and health care.

We'll examine ageism in medicine and the growing discussion around the use of sedation for people with Alzheimer's disease. We'll also explore a fruit that may have heart health benefits.

Plus, Dr. Pate answers questions from listeners.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics and answer listener questions!