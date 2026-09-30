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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 30, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published September 30, 2026 at 1:12 PM MDT
A patient waits in an exam room at the Mountain Park Health Center, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. As heat waves fueled by climate change arrive earlier, grow more intense and last longer, people over 60 who are more vulnerable to high temperatures are increasingly at risk of dying from heat-related causes. Heat related deaths are challenging community health systems, utility companies, apartment managers and local governments to better protect older people when temperatures soar.
Matt York
/
AP
A patient waits in an exam room at the Mountain Park Health Center, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. As heat waves fueled by climate change arrive earlier, grow more intense and last longer, people over 60 who are more vulnerable to high temperatures are increasingly at risk of dying from heat-related causes. Heat related deaths are challenging community health systems, utility companies, apartment managers and local governments to better protect older people when temperatures soar.

This week on the Doctor Roundtable we're taking a look at several issues shaping the way we think about aging and health care.

We'll examine ageism in medicine and the growing discussion around the use of sedation for people with Alzheimer's disease. We'll also explore a fruit that may have heart health benefits.

Plus, Dr. Pate answers questions from listeners.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics and answer listener questions!

Tags
Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableAgingAlzheimersNutrition
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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