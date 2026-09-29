American Prairie works to rewild more than 3 million acres

How do you create one of the largest nature reserves in the U.S.?

That's what "American Prairie" is all about: they’re buying land, working with landowners, and rewilding much of the landscape to connect more than 3 million acres of prairie land.

They've been working outward from Montana, helping restore beavers, black-footed ferrets, bison, swift foxes and a host of other animals and plants while collaborating with Indigenous, state, federal and other land managers to protect this special landscape.

Dr. Daniel Kinka, the director of rewilding, and Corrie Williamson, the director of community outreach, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about American Prairie.

