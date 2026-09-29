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A safari turns deadly in Natalie Moss's debut novel

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:11 PM MDT
Berkley

Have you ever dreamed of going on a safari? Well, here’s your chance, but fair warning, this isn’t your typical wildlife adventure.

In Natalie Moss's debut novel, The Night Hunter, Danielle Carter is less than thrilled to be returning to the South African bush, a place that holds no shortage of family secrets.

But after the death of her mother, she’s hoping the trip will give her the chance to reconnect with her sister Grace, something they should have plenty of time to do as they make their way home through a remote wildlife reserve.

That is until someone from their group is murdered, turning their journey home into a fight for survival. Moss joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new release.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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