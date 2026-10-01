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Idaho Matters

Idaho expert explains how water bears and other extremophiles survive Earth’s harshest environments

By Samantha Wright
Published October 1, 2026 at 1:23 PM MDT
A Tardigrade, also known as water bear due to its shape under a microscope, possess superpowers when it comes to surviving really harsh conditions.
NASA Ames
A Tardigrade, also known as water bear due to its shape under a microscope, possess superpowers when it comes to surviving really harsh conditions.

The first time a lot of us learned about extremophiles was when water bears from earth crash-landed on the moon. Extremophiles are a group of critters that can survive some of earth’s toughest environments like the bottom of the ocean or inside volcanos or polar ice.

In 2019 an unmanned space probe carrying Tardigrades – also known as water bears – accidentally crashed onto the moon’s surface. These tiny eight-legged aquatic animals were part of an experiment that went a little sideways and made a lot of news, mostly because everyone wanted to know if these critters (who dehydrate to the point of death) could ever wake up and take over the moon.

Well, scientists said probably not. This ended the drama, but not the interest in extremophiles.

Paul Nelson has been looking at extremophiles and he joined Idaho Matters to talk about them. He’s a retired senior engineer of DRAM research and development with Micron Technology.

Nelson will be talking about extremophiles on Nov. 19 at the Osher Life Long Learning Institute in Boise.

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Idaho Matters SpaceMoonScienceOsher Institute
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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