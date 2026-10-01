© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Rachel Harrison's latest novel brings wedding nightmares to life

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 1, 2026 at 1:22 PM MDT
Berkley

Imagine arriving at your best friend's wedding ready to celebrate, only to spend the evening fighting for your life.

That's what happens to Willa Sullivan, except when she dies, she wakes up and has to relive the same day over again ... and again and again.

That's the premise of Rachel Harrison's newest book, "Kiss, Slay, Replay," a horror story that just might make you think twice the next time a wedding invite ends up in your mailbox.

Our associate producer Hannah Gardoski sat down with Harrison to talk more about her latest release.

Tags
Idaho Matters BooksWedding
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate