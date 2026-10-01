Rachel Harrison's latest novel brings wedding nightmares to life

Imagine arriving at your best friend's wedding ready to celebrate, only to spend the evening fighting for your life.

That's what happens to Willa Sullivan, except when she dies, she wakes up and has to relive the same day over again ... and again and again.

That's the premise of Rachel Harrison's newest book, "Kiss, Slay, Replay," a horror story that just might make you think twice the next time a wedding invite ends up in your mailbox.

Our associate producer Hannah Gardoski sat down with Harrison to talk more about her latest release.