Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: October 7, 2026

Three health stories are raising questions today: a death at a Russian plague research facility has put pneumonic plague back in the headlines, new reporting is challenging the idea that every blood sugar spike is harmful and we're taking a closer look at flu season and what strains could be circulating.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics and answer listener questions!