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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: October 7, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published October 7, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
Doctor takes a sample of a patient's blood.
BURGER
/
Getty Images
Doctor takes a sample of a patient's blood.

Three health stories are raising questions today: a death at a Russian plague research facility has put pneumonic plague back in the headlines, new reporting is challenging the idea that every blood sugar spike is harmful and we're taking a closer look at flu season and what strains could be circulating.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics and answer listener questions!

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtablePlagueFlu
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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