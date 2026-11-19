When you live in a small town, it can be tough to find the resources you need. Rural communities in Idaho are facing challenges from flooding to wildfire and crumbling infrastructure.

Without a large tax base, how do you find the money to keep your community safe and thriving?

That’s where the Resilience Institute at Boise State University comes in. They come into the community and help towns like Kamiah find $1.5 million for protection from wildfires, floods and to upgrade their stormwater system.

The Institute starts by listening, collaborating and providing resources to find concrete solutions for rural communities.

They’re hosting a conversation on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Boise to connect people, groups, resources, nonprofits, Tribal Nations and anyone who wants to share ideas and help rural towns.

Dr. Zachary Provant, a Research Scholar at The Resilience Institute and Resilience Planner Kirsten Taylor joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.