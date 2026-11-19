America 250 continues celebrations with rededication of the Idaho Liberty Bell
Most folks are aware of the historical Liberty Bell in Pennsylvania, but you may not know that there’s a Liberty Bell in Boise, Idaho.
As part of the America 250 celebration the Idaho Historical Society and Idaho Capitol Commission have been working to restore our Liberty Bell. The bell was originally mounted on the steps of the Idaho capitol in 1951.
On Nov. 23 there will be a public rededication of the Liberty Bell on the steps of the capitol.
Janet Gallimore, the Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director and Emily Sears, Capitol Curator and Museum Registrar for the Idaho Capitol Commission joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the Idaho Liberty Bell.