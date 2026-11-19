Most folks are aware of the historical Liberty Bell in Pennsylvania, but you may not know that there’s a Liberty Bell in Boise, Idaho.

As part of the America 250 celebration the Idaho Historical Society and Idaho Capitol Commission have been working to restore our Liberty Bell. The bell was originally mounted on the steps of the Idaho capitol in 1951.

On Nov. 23 there will be a public rededication of the Liberty Bell on the steps of the capitol.