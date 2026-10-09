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Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 9, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published October 9, 2026 at 9:10 AM MDT
A black bear sits in a tree while police attempt to keep it in place until wildlife authorities can arrive on scene in the residential Brookland neighborhood in Northeast Washington, in Washington, Friday, June 9, 2023. The bear was eventually tranquilized by the Humane Rescue Alliance and taken away in a cage by the Smithsonian's National Zoo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
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AP
A black bear sits in a tree while police attempt to keep it in place until wildlife authorities can arrive on scene in the residential Brookland neighborhood in Northeast Washington, in Washington, Friday, June 9, 2023. The bear was eventually tranquilized by the Humane Rescue Alliance and taken away in a cage by the Smithsonian's National Zoo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A hazing incident at Teton High makes news just as Timberline High deals with alleged threats of a sexual assault, a sanctuary garden helps female veterans in Ontario, rumors about using a 1917 law crop up in Idaho’s U.S. Senate race and a man tackles a bear in Salmon to save his kids.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Today our Roundtable includes:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableAbortionBlack BearsJim RischElections
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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