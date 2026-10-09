Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 9, 2026

A hazing incident at Teton High makes news just as Timberline High deals with alleged threats of a sexual assault, a sanctuary garden helps female veterans in Ontario, rumors about using a 1917 law crop up in Idaho’s U.S. Senate race and a man tackles a bear in Salmon to save his kids.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Today our Roundtable includes:

