After Timberline allegations, experts discuss preventing sexual violence

A disturbing story out of Cornell University has been making national headlines after a former student alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted by several fraternity members.

And now, that case has become part of a troubling situation right here in Boise.

Police are investigating allegations that members of Timberline High School's football team shared violent messages in a group chat, including threats of rape and murder directed at a female student. One of those messages reportedly referenced the Cornell case.

The allegations have sparked outrage, a student walkout and the cancellation of Timberline's homecoming football game. And they've also raised some really difficult questions.

What are we teaching our boys about women, sex and respect? When does something dismissed as a joke become something much more serious? And how do we raise boys who are willing to speak up when their friends cross the line?

Liz Ortner is the CEO of Safenest, an organization that works to prevent domestic and sexual violence. She joined Idaho Matters to talk about what these incidents tell us about the culture surrounding boys and young men and what we can do to change it.

