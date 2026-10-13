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Idaho Matters

Idaho's voter ID rules spark debate over election access for young voters

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 13, 2026 at 1:56 PM MDT
Creative Commons CC0

Idahoans will head to the polls in just three weeks for the November general election. And while Secretary of State Phil McGrane has emphasized that Idaho makes it easy to register and vote, one group that works with young voters says that hasn't been their experience.

In 2023, Idaho lawmakers changed the state's voter identification and registration requirements, including eliminating student IDs as an acceptable form of identification.

Supporters say those changes help protect election integrity. But critics say they've created new hurdles, particularly for college students and first-time voters.

And there are some numbers raising questions. According to the Civics Center, just 10% of Idaho's 18-year-olds were registered to vote as of September, compared with 79% of Idahoans 45 and older.

So what's behind that gap? And are the state's voting requirements making it harder for young people to participate?

Olivia Luna, president of Babe Vote, an organization that works to get young Idahoans involved in the election process, and board member Sam Sandmire, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters Election 2026
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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