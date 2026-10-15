© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Missing Greenbelt connection prompts fundraising effort

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 15, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
FACTS

The Boise Greenbelt offers miles of pathways for people to walk, bike and explore.

But in Garden City, a missing connection near 52nd Street means people have to use side roads if they want to continue on the same route.

Which is why the Foundation for Ada/Canyon Trail systems is raising money for a bridge that would provide a more direct track through the area.

Judy Peavey-Derr, Chairman of the Fundraising Committee, and Bill Mullane, Vice President of FACTS, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise GreenbeltGarden City
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate