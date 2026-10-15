Missing Greenbelt connection prompts fundraising effort

The Boise Greenbelt offers miles of pathways for people to walk, bike and explore.

But in Garden City, a missing connection near 52nd Street means people have to use side roads if they want to continue on the same route.

Which is why the Foundation for Ada/Canyon Trail systems is raising money for a bridge that would provide a more direct track through the area.

Judy Peavey-Derr, Chairman of the Fundraising Committee, and Bill Mullane, Vice President of FACTS, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the effort.

