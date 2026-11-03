Utah’s Great Salt Lake is shrinking, posing risk to millions of people
Utah’s Great Salt Lake is shrinking, and that means a greater risk of millions of people breathing in heavy metals, arsenic, mercury and other chemical compounds that threaten human health.
For the past several years, the lake has hit record lows, endangering the ecosystem and millions of birds that use the lake when they migrate. It could also be impacting Utah’s ski industry.
Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment is suing Utah to try and restore the Lake. Dr Brian Mench is the Co-Founder and President of the group and he’s coming to Boise Wednesday, Nov. 4 as part of the Climate & Health Learning Series by St. Luke’s Health System and Idaho Clinicians for Climate Health.
Dr. Moench joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.