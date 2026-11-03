Utah’s Great Salt Lake is shrinking, posing risk to millions of people

Utah’s Great Salt Lake is shrinking, and that means a greater risk of millions of people breathing in heavy metals, arsenic, mercury and other chemical compounds that threaten human health .

For the past several years, the lake has hit record lows , endangering the ecosystem and millions of birds that use the lake when they migrate. It could also be impacting Utah’s ski industry.

Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment is suing Utah to try and restore the Lake . Dr Brian Mench is the Co-Founder and President of the group and he’s coming to Boise Wednesday, Nov. 4 as part of the Climate & Health Learning Series by St. Luke’s Health System and Idaho Clinicians for Climate Health .

Dr. Moench joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.