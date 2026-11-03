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Idaho Matters

Utah’s Great Salt Lake is shrinking, posing risk to millions of people

By Samantha Wright
Published November 3, 2026 at 1:16 PM MST
A man on a bike photographs the sunset at the Great Salt Lake Thursday June 13, 2024, near Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
A man on a bike photographs the sunset at the Great Salt Lake Thursday June 13, 2024, near Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah’s Great Salt Lake is shrinking, and that means a greater risk of millions of people breathing in heavy metals, arsenic, mercury and other chemical compounds that threaten human health.

For the past several years, the lake has hit record lows, endangering the ecosystem and millions of birds that use the lake when they migrate. It could also be impacting Utah’s ski industry.

Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment is suing Utah to try and restore the Lake. Dr Brian Mench is the Co-Founder and President of the group and he’s coming to Boise Wednesday, Nov. 4 as part of the Climate & Health Learning Series by St. Luke’s Health System and Idaho Clinicians for Climate Health.

Dr. Moench joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

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Idaho Matters EnvironmentLakesUtahSt. Luke's
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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