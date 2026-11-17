A new report says many women in Idaho prisons are stuck behind bars after their parole date because they can’t get access to court-mandated treatment programs.

The report from InvestigateWest says overcrowding in Idaho’s prison system (especially for women) means many inmates in prison face parole delays. They spend extra months, sometimes more than a year behind bars. This adds to the prison backlog and is costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.