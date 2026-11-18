For the first time in more than 25 years, the United States has lost its status as a country that has eliminated measles. It's a pretty stunning reversal for a disease that was once considered a public health success story.

More than 5,400 cases have been reported across 45 states this year and ten people have died. To put that in perspective, the U.S. averaged about 180 measles cases a year between 2000 and 2024.

Health experts say the outbreak is being fueled by falling vaccination rates. Just 92% of kindergartners are now vaccinated against measles, below the 95% generally needed to prevent outbreaks.

This is about more than measles. Public health experts warn that other diseases we've long been able to control through vaccination could also make a comeback.

How did we get here and what does this mean for the future of public health in this country?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics and answer listener questions!

If you have public health questions, send us an email at idahomatters@boisestate.edu.