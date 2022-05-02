Boise State Public Radio takes home 20 awards from the Idaho Press Club
Boise State Public Radio was recognized over the weekend during the annual awards ceremony by the Idaho Press Club.
The event recognizes the best in Idaho reporting across categories like newspapers, photography, television, online and students. The Idaho Press Club is a statewide association of working journalists dedicated to excellence in journalism and freedom of information.
Boise State Public Radio received 20 awards from the newsroom and Idaho Matters. Stories that received awards include some of the top issues in 2021, including mental health, COVID-19 in Idaho and Crisis Standards of Care.
A full list of awards can be found here.
General News Report – Audio
1st – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Boise State VP wrote crisis standards are “irrelevant” when it comes to football
Spot News Report – Audio
2nd – Samantha Wright – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – How An International Investigation By The Idaho Ag Department May Have Saved The State $1 Billion
3rd – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Man Behind 2018 Boise Mass Stabbing Sentenced To 2 Lifetimes In Prison
Watchdog / Investigative Report
1st – Rachel Cohen – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – ‘I Don’t Tell People That I Worked There’: Employees Describe Problems At Idaho COVID Care Center
Serious Feature Report – Audio
1st – Rachel Cohen – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – No-Kill Coexistence Project Continues As Idaho Expands Wolf Hunting And Trapping
2nd – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Idaho Sodomy Suit Revives Specters Of The Law’s Dark History
3rd – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Loneliness, Anxiety, Depression. Pandemic Takes A Toll On Idaho Youth Mental Health
Light Feature Report – Audio
1st – Samantha Wright – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Hundreds Of People Are Planting 64,000 Flowers In The Treasure Valley To Help The Birds And Bees
3rd – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Nez Perce Tribe Reclaims A Piece Of Its Homeland
Interview – Audio
1st – Frankie Barnhill, Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Examining the role of religion as Idaho’s COVID-19 cases show no signs of slowing
3rd – Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Frankie Barnhill – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Idaho Matters 2021
News Talk Show
1st – Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette, Frankie Barnhill – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – As More Vaccine Becomes Available, Idaho Medical Experts Talk Efficacy And Eligibility
Election Report – Audio
1st – Rachel Cohen – Boise State Public Radio – Two Latinas are some of the first to hold public office in Blaine County
Pandemic Report - Audio
1st – Rachel Cohen – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – A Boise nurse shares her frontline experience through poetry
2nd – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Idaho woman forced to fly to California for surgery with no room at local hospitals
3rd – Rachel Cohen – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – How Crisis Standards Of Care Puts Pressure On Idaho’s Rural Hospitals
Use of Sound – Audio
1st – Troy Oppie – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – What Is That Instrument? St. Luke’s Volunteer Finds And Shares Peace With A Handpan
2nd – Samantha Wright – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – A Hidden Family Of Beavers Is Helping Dozens Of Species Thrive In East Boise
Best Online-Only Video Program – Public Affairs
3rd – Idaho Matters – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Idaho Matters Connected
Best Audience Engagement
3rd – Frankie Barnhill, Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Idahoans Reflect On How Their Lives Have Changed Since COVID Hit