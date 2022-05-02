Boise State Public Radio takes home 20 awards from the Idaho Press Club

Boise State Public Radio was recognized over the weekend during the annual awards ceremony by the Idaho Press Club.

The event recognizes the best in Idaho reporting across categories like newspapers, photography, television, online and students. The Idaho Press Club is a statewide association of working journalists dedicated to excellence in journalism and freedom of information.

Boise State Public Radio received 20 awards from the newsroom and Idaho Matters. Stories that received awards include some of the top issues in 2021, including mental health, COVID-19 in Idaho and Crisis Standards of Care.

A full list of awards can be found here.

General News Report – Audio

1st – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Boise State VP wrote crisis standards are “irrelevant” when it comes to football

Spot News Report – Audio

2nd – Samantha Wright – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – How An International Investigation By The Idaho Ag Department May Have Saved The State $1 Billion

3rd – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Man Behind 2018 Boise Mass Stabbing Sentenced To 2 Lifetimes In Prison

Watchdog / Investigative Report

1st – Rachel Cohen – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – ‘I Don’t Tell People That I Worked There’: Employees Describe Problems At Idaho COVID Care Center

Serious Feature Report – Audio

1st – Rachel Cohen – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – No-Kill Coexistence Project Continues As Idaho Expands Wolf Hunting And Trapping

2nd – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Idaho Sodomy Suit Revives Specters Of The Law’s Dark History

3rd – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Loneliness, Anxiety, Depression. Pandemic Takes A Toll On Idaho Youth Mental Health

Light Feature Report – Audio

1st – Samantha Wright – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Hundreds Of People Are Planting 64,000 Flowers In The Treasure Valley To Help The Birds And Bees

3rd – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Nez Perce Tribe Reclaims A Piece Of Its Homeland

Interview – Audio

1st – Frankie Barnhill, Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Examining the role of religion as Idaho’s COVID-19 cases show no signs of slowing

3rd – Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Frankie Barnhill – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Idaho Matters 2021

News Talk Show

1st – Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette, Frankie Barnhill – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – As More Vaccine Becomes Available, Idaho Medical Experts Talk Efficacy And Eligibility

Election Report – Audio

1st – Rachel Cohen – Boise State Public Radio – Two Latinas are some of the first to hold public office in Blaine County

Pandemic Report - Audio

1st – Rachel Cohen – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – A Boise nurse shares her frontline experience through poetry

2nd – James Dawson – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Idaho woman forced to fly to California for surgery with no room at local hospitals

3rd – Rachel Cohen – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – How Crisis Standards Of Care Puts Pressure On Idaho’s Rural Hospitals

Use of Sound – Audio

1st – Troy Oppie – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – What Is That Instrument? St. Luke’s Volunteer Finds And Shares Peace With A Handpan

2nd – Samantha Wright – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – A Hidden Family Of Beavers Is Helping Dozens Of Species Thrive In East Boise

Best Online-Only Video Program – Public Affairs

3rd – Idaho Matters – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Idaho Matters Connected

Best Audience Engagement

3rd – Frankie Barnhill, Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright – KBSX, Boise State Public Radio – Idahoans Reflect On How Their Lives Have Changed Since COVID Hit