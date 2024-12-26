Year in Review: Our top Idaho web stories of 2024

2024 has been a busy, and at times hectic, year. Idaho has made national headlines several days for various reasons, and some of those stories are reflected here in our top 10 most-viewed of the year.

From a supercell thunderstorm, the Rainbow Bridge project and an abortion trial, let's talk about what you thought was important in 2024. Spoiler alert: many of these stories are of the breaking news type – if you're looking for 2024 stories on hope, joy and light, check out this list here.



#10

Supercell thunderstorm hits Oregon and Idaho, damaging properties and starting wildfires

In June, a rare supercell thunderstorm hit Nyssa, Oregon and central Idaho, leaving a trail of significant damage to crops, homes and power lines. Wildfires were also reported.

Supercell thunderstorms are rare in Idaho but when they do happen, they can bring strong winds, large hail and in some cases, even tornadoes.

Gusts reached about 80 miles per hour with hail about two inches in diameter – extreme weather patterns that are not very common in Idaho. The storm also caused hail as far north and east as Stanley and Garden Valley.



#9

Three dead, nine hurt in hangar collapse near Boise Airport

In January, three people were killed and nine others injured in a hangar collapsed that happened near the Boise Airport.

Inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded and discovered Big D Builders Inc. of Meridian had begun building the hangar without sufficient bracing or tensioned guy wires. OSHA also found that Big D Builders did not train workers to properly build steel spans and allowed cranes and other construction equipment to operate in mud and standing water.

OSHA previously cited the contractor for violations related to employees’ fall risk and ladder use. The federal agency also cited Inland Crane Inc. $10,163 for continuing to erect the hangar despite visible structural problems.



#8

Idaho Transportation Department seeks public input on Highway 55’s iconic Rainbow Bridge successor

This is a story that created quite a bit of conversation on our Facebook this year. Most comments were glad to see that there was consideration to preserve the existing bridge.

Highway 55’s iconic Rainbow Bridge is set to retire later this decade. Built in 1933, the Rainbow Bridge spans the North Fork of the Payette River north of Smith’s Ferry. ITD said it no longer meets industry standards for bridges, with narrow lanes and shoulders, as well as limited sightlines.



#7

This is the first abortion-related story on our list. A federal appeals court ruled in December that Idaho can partially enforce its “ abortion trafficking law ,” which prevents adults from “harboring” or “transporting” minors out of state to terminate a pregnancy without their parents’ consent.

The law, the first of its kind in the country, went into effect in May of 2023. It was blocked in November of that same year after plaintiffs sued the state, saying the law impedes on basic rights .

The trafficking law allows the Attorney General to bring charges if county prosecutors choose not to do so.



#6

Idaho stopped Creech execution after it failed 8 attempts to insert IV for lethal injection

Thomas Eugene Creech is Idaho's longest-serving death row inmate. His execution was canceled after Idaho Department of Correction director Josh Tewalt determined it could not happen because the medical team could not establish an IV line.

Since then, the Idaho Supreme Court has ruled that a second attempt to execute Creech would not violate his Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

The state has not yet issued a new death warrant for Creech, as a federal stay is still in place.



#5

Women forced out of Idaho for medically-needed abortions sue for clarification on ban

Four women, who had to leave Idaho to receive care for wanted pregnancies, are challenging the state’s abortion bans and asking it to clarify the conditions in which patients are allowed to terminate a pregnancy.

The women testified in November in front of Fourth District Judge Jason Scott, describing how they had to leave the state to get the healthcare they needed for non-viable pregnancies. They described the grief of losing their wanted pregnancies and spoke of the added psychological distress caused by having to leave the state.

Deputy Attorney General Craig objected to detailed testimony of the women’s pregnancies and the conversations they had with their medical team. He said the case did not depend on the medical circumstances of the plaintiffs. Judge Scott said he suspected the case would not be decided on that basis either, but allowed the women some leeway to address the topics. The defendant’s team did not ask many questions of the four women.



#4

Fish and wildlife officials help restore population of iconic trout in eastern Nevada river

From the Mountain West News Bureau, fish and wildlife officials have been working to help an iconic Western fish whose habitat is shrinking. The Lahontan Cutthroat Trout, characterized by a vibrant red slash under its jaw, is a trophy fish many anglers hope to hook when they cast a line in Northern Nevada.

The Lahontan Cutthroat once swam in a dozen lake systems and more than 7,000 miles of streams in the Lahontan Basin, which extends from northern Nevada to central California.

Now, they occupy just about 10% of their historical habitat. For decades, they’ve been listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act .



#3

Idahoans had the chance to see the so-called "comet of the century" this year. It was the first time it was in our celestial neighborhood in 80,000 years.

Astronomy expert Irwin Horowitz visited with our George Prentice about when the comet was set to be visible, and a few other stargazing tips for every day.



#2

Southwest Idaho Health District Board pulls COVID vaccines from its clinics

In October, Southwest District Health removed COVID-19 vaccines from its offices, not allowing residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus there. The District’s Board of Health voted 4-3 to remove the COVID-19 vaccines from its facilities after receiving around 300 public comments urging them to do so.

COVID-19 vaccines are no longer free, but public health departments can purchase them at a discount. Health insurance often covers the cost of the shots, but anyone paying out-of-pocket would pay less at their local health district clinic.

The District serves Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties. COVID vaccines are still available at other locations, like commercial pharmacies and healthcare clinics not affiliated with Southwest District Health.



#1

Idaho Senator tells Native American candidate to go back to where she came from, storms out of public event

And coming in at number one for the year, Idaho made national news after Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Viola) stormed out of a bipartisan forum in a small Latah County Community following a racist outburst directed at a Native American candidate. At the event, when asked if discrimination existed in Idaho, conservative Sen. Dan Foreman said no.

In a statement , Democratic candidate for House Seat A and member of the Nez Perce tribe Trish Carter-Goodheart said she pushed back on that idea when it was her turn to speak, pointing to her own experience and the history of white supremacy groups in Northern Idaho .

Speaking on the Nate Shelman Podcast, Foreman denied telling anyone to go back to where they came from and said he left because the forum was set up as a trap to attack conservatives.

Foreman retained his seat, with 53.3% of the vote.