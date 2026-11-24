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The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree that was harvested in North Idaho last month is now on tour as it makes its way to Washington D.C.
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This year’s Capitol Christmas tree will come from Idaho. The Engelmann spruce was chosen by the Architect of the Capitol.
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Fourth grader Grace Benson from Salmon is the winner of the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Youth Tree Lighter Essay Contest. The student from FernWaters Charter School will represent Idaho in Washington D.C. this December and help light “The People’s Tree” in Capitol Square.
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The tour for the Capitol Christmas Tree has been announced.
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The Capitol Christmas Tree, which will be harvested in Idaho this year, has been swapped out because it came down with needlecast disease.
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A new contest opened this week to find an Idaho fourth grader who wants to help light the Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.
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“The People’s Tree” - the towering evergreen that stands in Capitol Square to represent the people of the United States in Washington, D.C. this Christmas will be harvested from the Salmon River Ranger District in northern Idaho this fall.
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Store shelves are lined with school supplies this time of year, and some already have decorations for Halloween. But Forest Service workers in Idaho are thinking about Christmas.
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The tree for the 2026 Capitol Christmas Tree, also called “The People’s Tree,” will come from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests this year. The hunt to find the perfect evergreen is on.