Death warrant issued for convicted murderer Thomas Creech

The State of Idaho has issued a death warrant for the execution of convicted murderer Thomas Creech. The execution is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2023 by lethal injection.

The Idaho Department of Correction said in a news release it has secured the chemicals necessary for the lethal injection.

Creech, now 73 years old, was sentenced to death for a 1974 double murder in Valley County. That death sentence was changed to two life sentences when the state’s death penalty mandate for first degree murder was ruled unconstitutional in 1979.

While incarcerated, Creech killed a fellow inmate and was subsequently sentenced to death again. Creech also claimed that he’d murdered dozens of others, even leading authorities to the location of remains.

He’s been on death row in Idaho for 40 years, but his execution was blocked by a federal court in 1999.

According to the death warrant filed Thursday by the state, the U.S. Supreme Court denied to intervene in Creech’s death sentence, which was most recently upheld in a Ninth Circuit ruling this February. The state is required to issue a death warrant once the appeal process is exhausted.

Attempts to obtain lethal injection drugs for another death row inmate in 2022 were unsuccessful. Idaho's last execution happened in 2012.

A state department of corrections official declined to comment.