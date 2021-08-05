What Rep. Pricilla Giddings' House Ethics Hearing Means For The Split In Idaho's GOP
The Idaho House Ethics Committee recommended this week that a sitting state lawmaker be censured and removed from her seat on the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee.
The ethics hearing was called after Rep. Priscilla Giddings (R-White Bird) posted a weblink that identified a teenage legislative intern who accused another lawmaker of rape.
Idaho Matters gets the lowdown on this latest saga in the division among state GOP members from reporter Heath Druzin.