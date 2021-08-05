© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

What Rep. Pricilla Giddings' House Ethics Hearing Means For The Split In Idaho's GOP

Published August 5, 2021 at 1:45 PM MDT
Sarah A. Miller
/
Idaho Statesman
Rep. Brent Crane, member of the House ethics committee, said Rep. Priscilla Giddings told a “bald-faced lie” about the committee chair working with the House speaker to bring forward ethics complaints.

The Idaho House Ethics Committee recommended this week that a sitting state lawmaker be censured and removed from her seat on the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee.

The ethics hearing was called after Rep. Priscilla Giddings (R-White Bird) posted a weblink that identified a teenage legislative intern who accused another lawmaker of rape.

Idaho Matters gets the lowdown on this latest saga in the division among state GOP members from reporter Heath Druzin.

Tags

Idaho MattersPriscilla GiddingsIdaho HouseIdaho GOP
Sasa Woodruff
With more than two decades in the broadcast news arena, Sáša has reported, produced and edited for major news outlets, including NPR, Public Radio International and American Public Media. She started her career in local TV stations in her hometown, Salt Lake City, Utah; there she produced daily news and TV documentaries.
