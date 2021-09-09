© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Idaho ICU Nurse Is Haunted By Patients She's Lost As State Copes With Largest COVID-19 Surge Yet

Published September 9, 2021 at 1:36 PM MDT
Ashley Brown is an ICU nurse at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center
Courtesy of Ashley Brown
/

As record numbers of COVID-19 patients — most of them unvaccinated — show up for treatment in Idaho hospitals, nurses and doctors are bearing the brunt of the emotional toll.

Ashley Brown is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at St. Luke’s Meridian. After a couple of her shifts last week — right before the state activated Crisis Standards of Care in North Idaho — she recorded her thoughts for us.

Idaho Matters is joined by reporter Rachel Cohen, who produced the piece in collaboration with Ashley.

