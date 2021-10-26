What you need to know about the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting

This is a developing news story. For the latest information, click here.

Yesterday was a dark day in Boise. Two people were killed during a shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall, and four injured victims were sent to the hospital.

The shooting brought Boise Police swarming to the area, and they arrested a suspect who is in critical condition after trading gunfire with police. Scenes of shock and terror were captured by witnesses and journalists: shoppers and retail workers embracing outside the door of Macy’s after a terrifying experience brought them together.

There’s still so much we don’t know about what happened yesterday. But as we try to understand, we want to stick with the facts of a tragic and still unfolding news story.

Idaho Matters is joined by James Dawson, a reporter with Boise State Public Radio, who is covering the shooting.