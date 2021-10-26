© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

What you need to know about the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting

Published October 26, 2021 at 2:27 PM MDT
BOI_102505shooting.jpeg
Darin Oswald
/
Idaho Statesman
Police and emergency crews respond to a reported shooting incident at Boise Towne Square Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

This is a developing news story. For the latest information, click here.

Yesterday was a dark day in Boise. Two people were killed during a shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall, and four injured victims were sent to the hospital.

The shooting brought Boise Police swarming to the area, and they arrested a suspect who is in critical condition after trading gunfire with police. Scenes of shock and terror were captured by witnesses and journalists: shoppers and retail workers embracing outside the door of Macy’s after a terrifying experience brought them together.

There’s still so much we don’t know about what happened yesterday. But as we try to understand, we want to stick with the facts of a tragic and still unfolding news story.

Idaho Matters is joined by James Dawson, a reporter with Boise State Public Radio, who is covering the shooting.

Tags

Idaho MattersBoise Police DepartmentGun ViolenceMass Shooting
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill